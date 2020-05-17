Search terms

      Your sounds. Your moves.

      Wherever. Whenever. These splash- and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones give you great sound and up to 24 hours play time with their charging case. If you’re on a long call, you can use just one earbud while the other one charges. See all benefits

        In-ear true wireless headphones

        In-ear true wireless headphones

        Your sounds. Your moves.

        • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
        • Bluetooth®
        • Black
        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Portable USB-C charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time

        Portable USB-C charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time

        Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time on a single charge, plus 18 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you 1hr and of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

        Mono mode. Switch the mic between earbuds

        Mono mode. Switch the mic between earbuds

        Need to take a call when your headphones are running low on power? Get more talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when needed.

        Secure, comfortable fit

        You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press of the multi-function button. Want to reject a call and keep listening? One press will take care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

        Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

        -

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          90  dB

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          37.5  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          27.5  cm
          Gross weight
          4.7  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10974 9
          Nett weight
          1.176  kg
          Tare weight
          3.524  kg

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18.7  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          12.8  cm
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.147  kg
          Gross weight
          0.53  kg
          Tare weight
          0.383  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10974 6

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          18  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10974 2
          Gross weight
          0.178  kg
          Nett weight
          0.049  kg
          Tare weight
          0.129  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.2  cm
          Width
          3.6  cm
          Depth
          6.5  cm
          Weight
          0.049  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB (Type-A to Type-C) cable

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20115 6

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

