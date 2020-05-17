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    • Always ready to go Always ready to go Always ready to go

      2000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

      TAT2205WT/00

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time.

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      2000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

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      2000 series
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      2000 series

      In-ear true wireless headphones

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      Always ready to go

      • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
      • Bluetooth®

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

      Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

      Secure, comfortable fit

      You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

      Earbud switches to control music and calls

      A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls and more.

      Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant

      Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

      -

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        6mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        90  dB

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        • AVRCP
        Maximum range
        Up to10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        37.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        27.5  cm
        Gross weight
        4.25  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10993 0
        Nett weight
        0.768  kg
        Tare weight
        3.482  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between 2 calls

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.7  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        12.8  cm
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.096  kg
        Gross weight
        0.5  kg
        Tare weight
        0.404  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10993 7

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        4+8  hour(s)
        Standby time
        50 hr
        Talk time
        3 hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        18  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10993 3
        Gross weight
        0.153  kg
        Nett weight
        0.032  kg
        Tare weight
        0.121  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2.9  cm
        Width
        5.5  cm
        Depth
        3.7  cm
        Weight
        0.032  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB (Type-A to Type-C) cable
        Ear caps
        3 Sizes

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20127 9

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