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    • Grab and go Grab and go Grab and go

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT1207YL/00

      Grab and go

      Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours play time!

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      True Wireless Headphones

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      Grab and go

      • Earbuds with a comfortable fit
      • Super-small charging case
      • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
      • Up to 18 hours play time

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

      Super-small USB-C charging case

      This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

      Integrated controls. Easy to pair

      Integrated controls on the earbuds let you pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant at the touch of a button. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you take them out of the charging case.

      Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        3 mW
        Sensitivity
        97 dB (1k Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        22.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22.2  cm
        Gross weight
        3.03  kg
        Height
        35.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12621 0
        Nett weight
        1.392  kg
        Tare weight
        1.638  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        10.3  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.2  cm
        Height
        16.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.174  kg
        Gross weight
        0.332  kg
        Tare weight
        0.158  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12621 7

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        6 + 12  hour(s)
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        7.7  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        280  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        40  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 12621 3
        Gross weight
        0.094  kg
        Nett weight
        0.058  kg
        Tare weight
        0.036  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Yellow
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        5.79 x 3.61 x 2.57  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.41 x 2.16 x 2.05  cm
        Total weight
        0.034  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20240 5

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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