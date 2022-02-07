Search terms

      Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours play time! See all benefits

        Grab and go

        • Earbuds with a comfortable fit
        • Super-small charging case
        • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
        • Up to 18 hours play time

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

        Super-small USB-C charging case

        This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

        Integrated controls. Easy to pair

        Integrated controls on the earbuds let you pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant at the touch of a button. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you take them out of the charging case.

        Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm
          Sensitivity
          97 dB (1k Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          3 mW
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          1 mic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IPX4
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Button

        • Design

          Color
          Yellow
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone

        • Power

          Music play time
          6 + 12  hr
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          40 mAh
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Case)
          280 mAh
          Talk time
          6 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          7.7 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant compatible
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Charging case
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 200 mm
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
          2.41 x 2.16 x 2.05  cm
          Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
          5.79 x 3.61 x 2.57  cm
          Total weight
          0.034  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          EAN
          48 95229 12621 3
          Depth
          3  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.094  kg
          Nett weight
          0.058  kg
          Tare weight
          0.036  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12621 0
          Length
          22.2  cm
          Width
          22.2  cm
          Height
          35.5  cm
          Gross weight
          3.03  kg
          Nett weight
          1.392  kg
          Tare weight
          1.638  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 12621 7
          Length
          10.3  cm
          Width
          10.2  cm
          Height
          16.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.332  kg
          Nett weight
          0.174  kg
          Tare weight
          0.158  kg

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20240 5

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

