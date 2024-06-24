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    • Get your music on Get your music on Get your music on

      1000 series True wireless headphones

      TAT1109WT/97

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Get your music on

      The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes, and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass, and a pocket-sized charging case, these comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day—and night.

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      1000 series True wireless headphones

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      1000 series

      True wireless headphones

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      Get your music on

      • Ergonomic design for comfort
      • Natural sound. Dynamic bass
      • Pocket-size charging case
      • Clear calls

      Small and comfy earbuds that love a big bassline

      These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound. Tap the left earbud to activate dynamic bass and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines, even when listening quietly.

      Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying​

      Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Solid Bluetooth connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Up to 24 hours play time with the case​

      You get 6 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 18 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      From music to podcasts, love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 10 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      10 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass​

      10 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass​

      Interchangeable silicone ear tips

      Interchangeable silicone ear tips

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Speaker diameter
        10  mm
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        97 dB (1k Hz)
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        10 mW

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10 m
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 15139 7
        Length
        30.00 cm
        Width
        16.00 cm
        Gross weight
        2.350 cm
        Nett weight
        1.75 kg
        Tare weight
        0.60 kg
        Height
        20.00 cm

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        40 mAh
        Battery capacity(Case)
        400 mAh
        Battery weight (Total)
        9.2 g
        Music play time
        6 + 18 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 15139 0
        Height
        11 cm
        Width
        9.5 cm
        Depth
        3.6 cm
        Gross weight
        0.087 kg
        Nett weight
        0.073 kg
        Tare weight
        0.014 kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)

      • Design

        Color
        White
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        3.20 x 2.10 x 2.10 cm
        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        6.00 x 2.80 x 4.70 cm
        Total weight
        0.042 kg

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