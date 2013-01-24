Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Wireless Headphone

    TAKH402BL/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Shine like a star Shine like a star Shine like a star
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Wireless Headphone

      TAKH402BL/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Shine like a star

      Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colorful lights. See all benefits

      Wireless Headphone

      Shine like a star

      Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colorful lights. See all benefits

      Shine like a star

      Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colorful lights. See all benefits

      Wireless Headphone

      Shine like a star

      Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colorful lights. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless Headphone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Shine like a star

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions

        20 hours play time. No wires, no tangles

        From trips away to a week's worth of screen time-kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones. They get 20 hours play time from a single charge: enough to entertain for a few days or more.

        32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

        Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

        Comfort ear and headband cushions. Perfect for young ears

        Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.

        Customizable ear cups. Stickers included

        There's even a set of stickers included, so children can decorate these headphones however they like!

        Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

        These wireless on-ear children's headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

        Flexible, adjustable headband. Twist it, bend it

        The strong, flexible headband adjusts easily and is tough enough to withstand being thrown in a backpack or dropped on the floor. It can even be twisted hard without breaking. Whatever the kids get up to, their headphones will stay in one piece.

        LED light panels in the ear cups

        The ear cups feature LED panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

        One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        User friendly button control

        User friendly button makes it easy for kids to take a call, skip a track, or pause what they're listening to. All without touching their smartphone. Volume buttons on the base of the ear cup are easy to reach, as is the LED light button.

        Volume limited to 85 dB

        You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32mm
          Maximum power input
          10mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          95dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Standby time
          800 hrs
          Talk time
          20 hrs
          Music play time
          20  hr

        • Design

          Color
          Blue

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          16  cm
          Width
          3.5  cm
          Depth
          15  cm
          Weight
          0.114  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          20  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.215  kg
          Nett weight
          0.123  kg
          Tare weight
          0.092  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10095 4

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          23.5  cm
          Width
          19.6  cm
          Height
          16.1  cm
          Gross weight
          0.796  kg
          Nett weight
          0.369  kg
          Tare weight
          0.427  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10095 1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now