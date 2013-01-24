Home
    Headphones with mic

    TAKH101BL/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      TAKH101BL/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Let’s go!

      Let them watch, listen, or play with the on-ear headphones that won't hurt their ears. These colorful headphones are comfortable, and volume-limited to 85 dB. Kids can safely enjoy screen time-or their favorite tunes.

      Headphones with mic

      Let’s go!

      Let them watch, listen, or play with the on-ear headphones that won’t hurt their ears. These colorful headphones are comfortable, and volume-limited to 85 dB. Kids can safely enjoy screen time-or their favorite tunes. See all benefits

      Let’s go!

      Let them watch, listen, or play with the on-ear headphones that won’t hurt their ears. These colorful headphones are comfortable, and volume-limited to 85 dB. Kids can safely enjoy screen time-or their favorite tunes. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      Let’s go!

      Let them watch, listen, or play with the on-ear headphones that won’t hurt their ears. These colorful headphones are comfortable, and volume-limited to 85 dB. Kids can safely enjoy screen time-or their favorite tunes. See all benefits

        Let’s go!

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        32 mm acoustic drivers. Clear sound

        Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

        Compact-folding design. Easy storage

        These wired on-ear children's headphones can be folded inwards, creating a compact bundle. Perfect when you want to slip them into a coat pocket or bag.

        Light, comfortable ear-cup cushions. Perfect for young ears

        Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.

        Simple in-line remote. Easily control music and calls

        The 1.2 m audio cord includes a simple in-line remote with a built-in mic. Kids can pause the music or answer a call. All without touching their smartphone.

        Volume limited to 85 dB

        You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32mm
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          95dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          Answer/End Call

        • Design

          Color
          Blue

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          16  cm
          Width
          15  cm
          Depth
          7.3  cm
          Weight
          0.111  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          20  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Depth
          8.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.24  kg
          Nett weight
          0.111  kg
          Tare weight
          0.129  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10093 0

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          28.6  cm
          Width
          19.3  cm
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.944  kg
          Nett weight
          0.333  kg
          Tare weight
          0.611  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10093 7

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

