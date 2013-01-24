Home
    Wireless Headphone

    Here comes the bass
      Here comes the bass

      Cover your ears and feel that bass! These wireless over-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button for deeper bass at a touch. You get up to 29 hours play time, fast charging, and a rock-solid Bluetooth connection. You won't miss a beat.

      Here comes the bass

      Here comes the bass

        Here comes the bass

        • 40mm drivers/closed-back
        • Bluetooth®
        • Compact folding

        Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers. BASS boost button.

        These over-ear headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

        29 hours play time. USB-C charging.

        You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours. The detachable inline cable lets you use these headphones wired, too.

        Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.

        Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

        Compact-fold design for easy storage.

        Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          3.5mm audio cable
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Music play time
          29  hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Sensitivity
          90 dB (1K Hz)

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Width
          18.5  cm
          Height
          26.5  cm
          Gross weight
          1.5  kg
          Nett weight
          0.69  kg
          Tare weight
          0.81  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11034 9

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          18.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Weight
          0.21  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          24  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.37  kg
          Nett weight
          0.23  kg
          Tare weight
          0.14  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11034 2

            • *Functions availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.

