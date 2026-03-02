Search terms

      If you want super-comfy noise-canceling headphones for daily use, these are it. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes. The replaceable ear-cup cushions and battery maximize comfort and performance in the years to come.

      Slip into great sound

      • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
      • Comfort on-ear fit
      • Noise Canceling
      • Up to 70 hours play time

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      Custom-tuned 32 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. If you’re watching a movie or gaming, you can turn on a low-latency mode in our companion app.

      Comfort fit with replaceable components for years of use

      Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.

      Always hear your music with Active Noise Canceling

      Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts, and calls. You can leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the levels yourself.

      Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing

      Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Android Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.

      Up to 70 hours play time (50 with noise canceling on)

      With noise canceling off, you can get up to 70 hours play time from a full charge, and with noise canceling on you get up to 50 hours. For a quick boost, charge for just 5 minutes to get an extra 4 hours.

      Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm reduces some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

      Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features AI Neural EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to adjust noise cancellation, activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        113 dB (1KHZ, 1mW)
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        6.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.70  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        18.50  cm
        Gross weight
        1.32  kg
        Height
        25.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 17762 5
        Nett weight
        0.50  kg
        Tare weight
        0.82  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Google fast pair
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button
        Microsoft Swift Pair
        Yes

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        50  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        70  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        5 mins for 4 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        9.52  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        500  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        24.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.85  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 17762 8
        Gross weight
        0.332  kg
        Nett weight
        0.168  kg
        Tare weight
        0.164  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        17.84  cm
        Width
        15.84  cm
        Depth
        7.37  cm
        Weight
        0.156  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Light Blue
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat/Inward
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        FB
        Microphone for ANC
        3 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Multi-Function button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 71% GRS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

