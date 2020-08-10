Love those moments where the bass kicks in? These in-ear wireless headphones deliver stronger bass at the touch of a button! You get 10 hours play time, fast charging, and soft wing tips for a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.
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Feel that bass
8.2mm drivers/ closed back
In-ear
BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass
These wireless headphones boast 8.2 mm neodymium drivers that give you clear sound and punchy bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button on the in-line remote. You'll feel the difference instantly.
10 hours play time. USB-C charging
You get 10 hours play time from a 2-hours charge via USB-C. If you're running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will give you another 1.5 hours. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
Secure, flexible, comfortable
The oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers give you a comfortable in-ear fit. Soft wing tips fit snuggly under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.
Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.
3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers
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Headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck
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Powerful 8.2 mm neodymium drivers
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Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1.5 hours
If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.
Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices
One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.
Wing tips for a secure fit. Better passive noise isolation
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