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    • Your music, your color Your music, your color Your music, your color

      In-ear wired headphones

      TAE1105PK/00

      Your music, your color

      These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look, and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone’s voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote.

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      In-ear wired headphones

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      Your music, your color

      • 8.6 mm drivers for bold bass
      • A gold-plated connector
      • Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
      • Inline remote to easy control

      Punchy bass. Clear sound

      What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver bold bass from powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers, and boast a gold-plated connector.

      Rock your sounds in real comfort

      An ergonomic acoustic tube design and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

      Inline remote. Switch from playlist to calls

      Take a call, pause your playlist-all without touching your smartphone. Great if the bass is just about to kick in and you don't want to miss the best bits.

      Easily wake your phone's voice assistant

      inline remote and you're ready to ask your voice assistant anything. Make calls, send messages, and get answers when you're on the move.

      Ergonomic acoustic tube. 3 sizes of rubber earbud cover

      -

      Flat cable for fewer tangles

      -

      Powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers. Gold-plated connector

      -

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        8.6 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10mW
        Sensitivity
        102 dB (1k Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        35.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.097  kg
        Height
        13.9  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11193 3
        Nett weight
        0.36  kg
        Tare weight
        0.737  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8.5  cm
        Height
        6.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.045  kg
        Gross weight
        0.1304  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0854  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11193 0

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11193 6
        Gross weight
        0.03  kg
        Nett weight
        0.015  kg
        Tare weight
        0.015  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2.25  cm
        Width
        2.3  cm
        Depth
        1.2  cm
        Weight
        0.013  kg

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)

      • Design

        Color
        Pink
        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20218 4

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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