    Flite

    Headphones with mic

    SHL4805RG/00
    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
    • Play Pause

      Flite Headphones with mic

      SHL4805RG/00
      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Introducing Philips Flite Everlite headphones, where simplicity meets refined metallic finishing. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, they can also fold compact or flat when needed.

      Flite Headphones with mic

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Introducing Philips Flite Everlite headphones, where simplicity meets refined metallic finishing. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, they can also fold compact or flat when needed. See all benefits

        Flite

        Flite

        Headphones with mic

        Ultra light. Big sound.

        Gravity defying headphones

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Compact folding
        High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

        High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

        High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

        Flat and compact folding for easy portability

        Flat and compact folding for easy portability

        Flat and compact folding for easy portability.

        Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Ultralight and super slim design

        Ultralight and super slim design

        Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

        Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design

        Enjoy music tangle-free with a flat cable design

        A flat cable keeps your headphones tangle-free, while added strain relief ensures cable durability.

        Refined metallic finishing

        Refined metallic finishing

        The slimline design of the headband and metallic oval earshells create an iconic silky smooth form.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Frequency response
          9 - 24 000  Hz
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Double-sided
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated

        • Design

          Color
          Pearl white & rose gold
          Wearing style
          Headband

