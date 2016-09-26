Introducing Philips Flite Everlite headphones, where simplicity meets refined metallic finishing. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, they can also fold compact or flat when needed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Flite Headphones with mic
Ultra light. Big sound.
Introducing Philips Flite Everlite headphones, where simplicity meets refined metallic finishing. Created to bring you clear sound and all day ease-of-use, they can also fold compact or flat when needed. See all benefits
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.