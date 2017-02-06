Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

      Headphones with mic

      SHE4305WT/00

      Feel it. BASS+

      Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headphones with mic

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Headphones with mic
      - {discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Feel it. BASS+

      • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
      • In-ear
      Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

      Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

      Ergonomic design for max comfort

      Ergonomic design for max comfort

      Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Slim, stable in-ear fit

      Slim, stable in-ear fit

      With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.

      Great sound isolation

      Great sound isolation

      Desgined for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        9 - 23 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        12.2  mm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        38  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        18.1  cm
        Gross weight
        1.76  kg
        Height
        24.8  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99151 7
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Tare weight
        1.448  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8.2  cm
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Gross weight
        0.182  kg
        Tare weight
        0.143  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 99151 4

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 99151 0
        Gross weight
        0.0496  kg
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0366  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        8  cm
        Width
        3  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Weight
        0.0117  kg

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 89446 00845 6

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter


      Exclusive member benefits & promotions

      Enjoy $30 off your first order*

      Receive the latest updates on events

      Early access events

      Members only promotions

      Welcome & birthday offers 

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
      **Terms & conditions apply

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.