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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE4305BL/00

3.3

| (8) Reviews

Available in

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Feel it. BASS+

Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.

See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

8

Reviews

3

19/12/2017

Australia

Australia

Decent Bass

Good sound quality with decent Bass effect. Worth for Price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BL Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BL Headphones with mic

24/11/2017

Australia

Australia

Sound is ultimate

Sound is ultimate. Worth Product, I have ordered this through Amazon.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BL Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BL Headphones with mic

05/11/2018

Australia

Australia

Great Earphones

I bought these to compare to the ones that came with my Samsung Galaxy S8 (which are already very good earphones), and the Philips ones stack up very well. Good amount of Bass - same as the S8 ones. Very clear highs and mids as well. They're a solid 4/5. The only thing I'm missing are Volume Controls. And for some reason, even the biggest silicon ear-seals are barely big enough for me. Maybe I've gotten used to other brands that have bigger ones. But overall I'm loving these Earphones. Would definitely recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic

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