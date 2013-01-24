Home
    Headphones with mic

    SHE3705BK/00
    Big beats, pumping bass
      Headphones with mic

      SHE3705BK/00
      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

        Big beats, pumping bass

        Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

        • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

        Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

        Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

        Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

        Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

        Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

        A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

        Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

        Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

        Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

        Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

        Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

        An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

        A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

        Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 sizes S, M, L

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          11–22 000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          20  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.127  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 70939 6
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.039  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.088  kg
          Width
          8.1  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.14  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 70939 9
          Height
          13.9  cm
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.312  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.828  kg
          Width
          17.9  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.7  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 70939 2
          Gross weight
          0.027  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.013  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.014  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          5  cm

