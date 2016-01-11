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    • Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass

      Headphones

      SHE3700RD/00

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.

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      Suggested retail price: $14.95

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      Big beats, pumping bass

      Compact design with vacuum metalized protection

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit

      Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

      Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects

      A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.

      Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

      Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

      Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

      Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

      Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

      An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

      A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

      Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        copper
        Frequency response
        11- 22 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        copper
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        37.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        17.9  cm
        Gross weight
        1.127  kg
        Height
        13.9  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70911 5
        Nett weight
        0.288  kg
        Tare weight
        0.839  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.1  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8.1  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.036  kg
        Gross weight
        0.125  kg
        Tare weight
        0.089  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70911 2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.7  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 70911 8
        Gross weight
        0.026  kg
        Nett weight
        0.012  kg
        Tare weight
        0.014  kg

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 sizes S, M, L

      • Design

        Color
        Red

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