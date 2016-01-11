Headphones
Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Vibes in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort and vacuum metalized coating for sleek looks with extra protection.
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Suggested retail price: $14.95
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Big beats, pumping bass Compact design with vacuum metalized protection 8.6mm drivers/closed-back In-ear 3 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit
Shiny, colorful coating looks sleek and also protects
A high quality, glossy and colorful coating creates a sleek look while adding an extra protective surface.
Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers
Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.
Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit
An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.
A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Closed Diaphragm
PET Type
Dynamic Voice coil
copper Frequency response
11- 22 000
Hz Speaker diameter
8.6
mm Sensitivity
105
dB Maximum power input
20
mW Impedance
16
ohm
Connectivity
Type of cable
copper Cable Connection
two-parallel, symmetric Finishing of connector
chrome-plated Cable length
1.2
m Connector
3.5
mm
Outer Carton
Length
37.5
cm Number of consumer packagings
24 Width
17.9
cm Gross weight
1.127
kg Height
13.9
cm GTIN
1 69 25970 70908 5 Nett weight
0.288
kg Tare weight
0.839
kg
Inner Carton
Length
18.1
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
8.1
cm Height
6
cm Nett weight
0.036
kg Gross weight
0.125
kg Tare weight
0.089
kg GTIN
2 69 25970 70908 2
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.3
cm Packaging type
Blister Type of shelf placement
Both Width
5
cm Depth
2.7
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 25970 70908 8 Gross weight
0.026
kg Nett weight
0.012
kg Tare weight
0.014
kg
Accessories
Eartips
Eartips: 3 sizes S, M, L
Design
Color
Black
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