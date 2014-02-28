Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones with mic

    SHE3555BL/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      SHE3555BL/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headphones with mic

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headphones with mic

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones with mic

        Headphones with mic

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Big beats, pumping bass

        Compact design

        • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear

        2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.

        Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

        Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

        Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

        Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

        Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

        An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

        A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

        Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          10 -22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          20mW
          Sensitivity
          103dB

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          2.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.027  kg
          Nett weight
          0.013  kg
          Tare weight
          0.014  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 72453 0

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Width
          8.1  cm
          Height
          6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.127  kg
          Nett weight
          0.039  kg
          Tare weight
          0.088  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72453 4

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Width
          17.9  cm
          Height
          13.9  cm
          Gross weight
          1.14  kg
          Nett weight
          0.312  kg
          Tare weight
          0.828  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72453 7

        • Design

          Color
          Blue

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          2.1 cm*1.2 cm*1.85 cm
          Weight
          0.012  kg

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 89446 00604 9

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Receive $30 off** your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

            Early access to exclusive offers

            Be the first to hear about new products and sales

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            **Terms & conditions apply

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.