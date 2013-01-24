Home
      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Prestige.

      Shaver S9000 Prestige Shaving heads

SH98/71

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Prestige.

Suggested retail price: $99.95

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Prestige. See all benefits

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

        • NanoTech Precision Blades
        • Fits SP98xx
        Replacement heads for S9000 Prestige

        Replacement heads for S9000 Prestige

        SH98 replacement heads are compatible with S9000 Prestige.

        Simple replacement

        Simple replacement

        1. Pull off the top plate of shaving unit. 2. Replace with new shaving head bracket solution. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

        The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

        The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

        The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles and have extra strong and long-lasting sharp edges. They cut hair with the highest precision, delivering extremely close results at skin level.

        Fewer shaving passes for excellent skin comfort

        Fewer shaving passes for excellent skin comfort

        Our excellent skin comfort system enables you to get a highly efficient shave, even on a longer (up to 7-day) beard. Its new wider, rounder openings catch more hair per pass, resulting in a difference you can feel: excellent skin comfort.

        Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

        Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

        Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with the Superb SkinComfort rings. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          SP98xx
          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

        • Accessories

          Bracket
          Fully assembled bracket

