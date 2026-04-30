2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired.
NanoTech Dual Precision blades
High-control suspension system
Top-spin digital motor
Superb SkinGlide coating
With up to 165.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong, long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.
To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips s9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.
Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.
4.5
of 5
1525
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Snake2830
30/04/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Great close shave
It gives the closest shave I’ve ever had from an electric shaver and handles 2-3 days growth with ease.
Pros
Very close shave. Handles 2-3 days growth with ease. Holds charge very well.
Cons
No drawbacks at this stage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9830/26 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-04-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9830/26 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-04-01
AleksYY
04/03/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
This shaver is amazing! I really like this brand and will recommend to my friends 👍
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9830/26 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2025-02-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9830/26 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2025-02-04
Brucioosie
07/02/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Happy
Easy to use and keep clean. Gives me a clean shave
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9830/26 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2025-01-07
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9830/26 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2025-01-07
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025
756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany