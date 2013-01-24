Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Blade-close, incredibly gentle
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blade-close, incredibly gentle
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits
Blade-close, incredibly gentle
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blade-close, incredibly gentle
Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits
Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Philips shop price
Total:
With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong and long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.
Philips' high-precision suspension system ensures the perfect blade position, so that every cut is performed at maximum precision, avoiding pulling and discomfort.
Philips' most advanced digital motor has the highest turning power. This ensures maximum efficiency for a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.
Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin, with the Superb SkinGlide coating. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.
Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.
The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalises your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.
Get an extremely close, smooth shave. 360-D+ Flexing heads follow every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs.
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.
Finish your look with the skin-friendly SmartClick precision trimmer. It is ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
The premium pouch protects the shaver as well as its accessories and wireless Qi charging pad.
Clean the shaver easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially-designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.
Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service