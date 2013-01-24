Home
    Shaver series 7000

    Shaving heads

    SH70/61
    Reset your shaver to new
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 7000 Shaving heads

      SH70/61
        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaving heads

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

        • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
        • Fits S7000 (S7xxx)
        • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW77xx
        SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.

        Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

        1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

        After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use cleaning spray HQ110

