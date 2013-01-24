Home
    S7311/66
      The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. Together with the NIVEA MEN sensitive shave gel and sensitive after shave balm you can enjoy a smooth and comfortable shave for your sensitive skin.

      The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. Together with the NIVEA MEN sensitive shave gel and sensitive after shave balm you can enjoy a smooth and comfortable shave for your sensitive skin.

      The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. Together with the NIVEA MEN sensitive shave gel and sensitive after shave balm you can enjoy a smooth and comfortable shave for your sensitive skin. See all benefits

      The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. Together with the NIVEA MEN sensitive shave gel and sensitive after shave balm you can enjoy a smooth and comfortable shave for your sensitive skin. See all benefits

        Philips & NIVEA MEN: a winning team for your skin

        • SkinGlide Rings
        • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Shave gel & after shave balm
        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

        Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

        Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

        Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.

        5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        Our shaver heads flex easily in 5 directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimized.

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

        Intuitive display with 1-level battery indicator

        Intuitive display with 1-level battery indicator

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: 1-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-Ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.

        SmartClick precision trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        SmartClick precision trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        Finish your look with the click-on precision trimmer. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        Comes with a 2-year guarantee

        Comes with a 2-year guarantee

        We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.

        Sensitive After Shave Balm instantly soothes irritation

        Sensitive After Shave Balm instantly soothes irritation

        Soothe: Apply after shave balm to instantly soothe your skin.

        Sensitive Shaving Gel protects skin from irritations

        Sensitive Shaving Gel protects skin from irritations

        Prepare: Massage shaving gel into wet skin to soften your stubble for a comfortable shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
          Contour following
          5-direction DynamicFlex Heads
          SkinComfort
          • SkinGlide Rings
          • SkinProtection System
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          Facial care products included
          • Sensitive Shaving Gel
          • Sensitive After Shave Balm
          • Face Towel

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Frame color
          Ocean blue
          Front color
          Ceramic white

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH70

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

