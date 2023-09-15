Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Avent Natural Response

    Glass Baby Bottle

    SCY930/01
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Natural Response Glass Baby Bottle

      SCY930/01
      Overall rating / 5

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $21.95

      Philips Avent Natural Response Glass Baby Bottle

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $21.95

      Philips Avent Natural Response Glass Baby Bottle

      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Natural baby bottles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Natural Response

        Natural Response

        Glass Baby Bottle

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

        A nipple that works like a breast

        • 1 Bottle
        • 4oz/120ml
        • Flow 2 nipple
        • 0m+
        Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

        Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

        The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

        Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

        Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

        The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

        Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

        No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

        The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

        Pharmaceutical grade glass, purity and heat resistance

        Pharmaceutical grade glass, purity and heat resistance

        Made of premium quality borosilicate glass, the Philips Avent glass bottle is heat and thermal shock resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge, warmed, and is also suitable for sterilization.

        Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

        Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

        Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

        Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

        Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

        Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.

        Be patient as baby adjusts

        Be patient as baby adjusts

        Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Bottle design
          Transparent

        • Material

          Bottle
          • Glass
          • BPA free*
          Nipple
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          4oz/120ml Baby Bottle
          1  pcs
          Flow 2 nipple
          1 pcs

        • Functions

          Nipple Features
          • Natural latch on
          • No-drip design
          • Soft and flexible
          • Anti-colic valve
          Bottle design
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape
          Bottle ease of use
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Dishwasher safe

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0-12 months

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:

              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Online Store Support
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.