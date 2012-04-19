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    • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning

      Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

      SCF722/00

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

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      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Helps your child develop self-feeding skills

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Customisable handle and spoon tip

      Fit the child's grip and eating developmental stages

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Spoon
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 months +

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