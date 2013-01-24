Home
    Philips Avent

    Toddler mealtime set 6m+

    SCF716/00
    Avent
    Encourages eating through fun learning
      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Philips AVENT baby mealtime set SCF716/00 for your child's development stages

        Encourages eating through fun learning

        Mealtime set for toddlers

        • BPA-Free
        Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

        Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

        Deep scoop spoon and fork

        Deep scoop spoon and fork

        Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

        Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

        Developed with leading child psychologist

        Developed with leading child psychologist

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Divider plate
          1  pcs
          Big bowl
          1
          Small bowl
          1  pcs
          Toddler Fork
          1
          Toddler Spoon
          1

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          90 (D) X 306 (W) X 353 (H)  mm
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6
          Product weight
          0.523  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

