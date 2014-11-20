2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Encourages eating through fun learning
Philips Avent toddler divider plate SCF702/00 for your child's development stages
White
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Grandma9
20/11/2014
US
A Superior Product
I purchased nine plates for my grandchildren. These plates are BPA-free, microwavable, dishwasher safe on the top shelf and have been used almost daily for 3+ years. The colors are just as bright as when they were new. I have been looking to purchase more plates but they are not currently available.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF702/00 Toddler divider plate 12m+
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF702/00 Toddler divider plate 12m+
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.