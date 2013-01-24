Home
    Philips Avent

    Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

    SCF710/00
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Weaning spoons with soft tip Weaning spoons with soft tip Weaning spoons with soft tip
      Philips Avent Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

      SCF710/00
      Weaning spoons with soft tip

      Philips AVENT toddler weaning spoons SCF710/00 for your child's development stages

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $8.95
      Philips Avent Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

      Weaning spoons with soft tip

      Philips AVENT toddler weaning spoons SCF710/00 for your child's development stages

      Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

        Weaning spoons with soft tip

        AVENT weaning

        Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

        Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

        Soft tip - gentle on baby's gums

        Soft tip - gentle on baby's gums

        Long reach handle

        Long reach handle

        Technical Specifications

        Country of origin

          Made in China
          Yes

        What is included

          Weaning spoons
          2

        Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          0.053  kg
          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          155 (L) X 23 (W) X 20 (D)  mm
          F-box dimensions
          26 (D) X 101 (W) X 245 (H)  mm
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6

            Soft-tip is excluded for the United States

