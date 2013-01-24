Home
      The Philips AVENT Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique AVENT Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle.

        For healthy, active feeding

        Clinically proven to reduce colic

        • 1 Bottle
        • 11oz/330ml
        • Variable flow nipple
        • 3m+
        Variable flow nipple for thicker feeds

        Variable flow nipple for thicker feeds

        The variable flow nipple has a slot cut which provides an adjustable the flow rate. Flow rate can be varied by simply turning the bottle to align the I, II or III markings on the nipple with the baby's nose

        Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

        Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

        Built-in Airflex Valve

        Built-in Airflex Valve

        The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby's natural feeding action.

        Clinically proven to reduce colic

        Clinically proven to reduce colic

        A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Airflex Feeding Bottle (330 ml)
          1  pcs

        • Bottle

          Capacity
          330  oz
          Material
          Highly durable

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Wide neck

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0-6 months
          • 0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

