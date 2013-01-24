Search terms
Baby Bottle Steriliser & Dryer
Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.
It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilising, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.
Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.
Our premium electric steriliser does more than sterilise bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.
Our steriliser is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.
Top to bottom, inside and out, the steriliser is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.
