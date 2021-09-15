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    • Sterilise, dry and store Sterilise, dry and store Sterilise, dry and store
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      Philips Avent Baby Bottle Steriliser & Dryer

      SCF293/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Sterilise, dry and store

      Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Steriliser & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The steriliser is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $249.00

      Philips Avent Baby Bottle Steriliser & Dryer

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      Sterilise, dry and store

      Sterilise and dry in 40 mins

      • Bottle Steriliser & Dryer
      • Sterilise and dry in 40 mins
      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Easy to clean and assemble
      • Space-saving design
      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

      A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilising, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

      Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.

      Our steriliser let's you sterilize, dry and store

      Our steriliser let's you sterilize, dry and store

      Our premium electric steriliser does more than sterilise bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

      Stays sterile for up to 24 hours*

      Stays sterile for up to 24 hours*

      The steriliser's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Our steriliser is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

      This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

      This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

      Top to bottom, inside and out, the steriliser is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

      Ensure the longevity of your essentials

      Ensure the longevity of your essentials

      Gentle steam sterilization safely sanitizes your baby's items without compromising the material, better than any other method like UV, boiling or microwave.

      The gold standard of sterilization

      The gold standard of sterilization

      We love steam sterilization for its speed and thoroughness, whereas other methods like UV can take at least five times as long to remove 99.9% bacteria and is less effective on irregular-shaped objects.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM)
        Power consumption (standby mode)
        <0.3W (period reaches automatically standby mode: <1 min)
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        304 x 191 x 378  mm
        Weight
        2.4  kg

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 pcs

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Packaging specifications

        Paper-based packaging**
        Yes

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      • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
      • *Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

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