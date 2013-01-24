  • Free delivery nation wide

  • 2 Year warranty

  • 30 Day free returns

  • 2-7 Days delivery

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Avent Baby Bottle Steriliser & Dryer

    SCF293/00
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    • Sterilise, dry and store Sterilise, dry and store Sterilise, dry and store
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Baby Bottle Steriliser & Dryer

      SCF293/00
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Baby bottle sterilizers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Baby Bottle Steriliser & Dryer

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Sterilise, dry and store

        Sterilise and dry in 40 mins

        • Bottle Steriliser & Dryer
        • Premium
        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Sterilising is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every steriliser uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

        A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

        A full sterilising and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

        It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilising, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odours

        Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odours.

        Our steriliser let's you sterilize, dry and store

        Our steriliser let's you sterilize, dry and store

        Our premium electric steriliser does more than sterilise bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Our steriliser is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

        This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

        This steriliser is quick and easy to clean

        Top to bottom, inside and out, the steriliser is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM)
          Power consumption
          650 W
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

        • What is included

          Electric steam sterilizer
          1 pcs

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          304 x 191 x 378 mm
          Weight
          2.4 kg

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • What is included

          Tongs
          1 pcs

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Plastic (PP)

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations