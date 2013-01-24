Home
    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

    Shaving unit

    RQ11/50
      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

      RQ11/50
      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

      Keep a close shave

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

        Keep a close shave

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

        • DualPrecision blades
        • Replacement unit
        • Fits SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
        RQ11 replacement heads is compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.

        GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

        The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

        Simply pop the head of your Philips shaver open and use the included cleaning brush to sweep away the loose hairs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
          Shaving units per packaging
          1

