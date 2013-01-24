Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

    Wet & dry electric shaver

    RQ1151/17
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Soft touch, smooth shave Soft touch, smooth shave Soft touch, smooth shave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      RQ1151/17
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Soft touch, smooth shave

      The new Philips SensoTouch RQ1151 electric shaver gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision heads. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $229.95
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      Soft touch, smooth shave

      The new Philips SensoTouch RQ1151 electric shaver gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision heads. See all benefits

      Soft touch, smooth shave

      The new Philips SensoTouch RQ1151 electric shaver gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision heads. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $229.95
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      Soft touch, smooth shave

      The new Philips SensoTouch RQ1151 electric shaver gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision heads. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

        Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

        Wet & dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Soft touch, smooth shave

        • DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
        • 45 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Precision trimmer
        GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

        GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

        GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

        DualPrecision shaves even the shortest stubble

        DualPrecision shaves even the shortest stubble

        DualPrecision shaving heads have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry & refreshing wet shaves

        The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimize irritation

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

        Precision trimmer for perfect moustache, sideburn trimming

        Precision trimmer for perfect moustache, sideburn trimming

        Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          GyroFlex 2D contour following
          Shaving system
          • DualPrecision System
          • Patented Super Lift & Cut
          Styling
          Precision trimmer
          SkinComfort
          SkinGlide

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • 1 hour
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless
          • Quick charge
          Shaving time
          Up to 14 days
          Display
          • 2 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Travel lock
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Washable
          Shaving time
          Up to 16 shaves

        • Design

          Handle
          • Slim handle
          • Anti-slip grip
          Finishing
          • Seamless foil
          • LED Display
          Color
          Grey

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Foldable charging stand
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Travel pouch
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          45  min
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W
          Max power consumption
          5,4  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with RQ11

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Charging stand
        • Cleaning brush
        • Power cord
        • Protection cap

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order