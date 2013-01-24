Other items in the box
- Charging stand
- Cleaning brush
- Power cord
- Protection cap
Soft touch, smooth shave
The new Philips SensoTouch RQ1151 electric shaver gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision heads. See all benefits
Wet & dry electric shaver
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
DualPrecision shaving heads have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.
Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
