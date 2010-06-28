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    • Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      RQ1160/22

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Soft touch, smooth skin

      The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

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      Wet & dry electric shaver

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      Soft touch, smooth skin

      • DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
      • 50 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Precision Trimmer and Pouch
      • Jet clean system
      Cutting slots & holes catch even the shortest hairs

      Cutting slots & holes catch even the shortest hairs

      DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble

      Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

      2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

      2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

      GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

      Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry & a refreshing wet shave

      Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry & a refreshing wet shave

      The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

      Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

      The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.

      50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

      50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour and you'll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Perfect your look with the SmartClick skin-friendly precision trimmer. It's ideal for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Jet Clean system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

      Jet Clean system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

      The Jet Clean system keeps your shaver in perfect condition for a superior shave day after day. The blades and heads are thoroughly cleaned and lubricated. It also fully charges the shaver in only 1 hour. Includes 1 bottle of Jet Clean solution, for up to one month of cleaning. Jet clean solution is a water-based cleaning fluid that thoroughly cleans and also lubricates the shaving heads - making every shave feel like the first.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      2 level battery indicator with travel lock

      The multi-level LED display shows when the battery is low, when you need a new head and when the travel lock is on. Travel lock prevents the product from turning on by accident. Press any button for 3 seconds to activate the travel lock, so the product doesn't get turned on accidentally. A red lock symbol shows when the travel lock is on.

      Charging stand keeps your shaver fully charged and ready

      The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Brushed chrome deco ring
        • LED Display

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with RQ11
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • DualPrecision System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        GyroFlex 2D contour following
        SkinComfort
        SkinGlide
        Styling
        Skin friendly precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Charging
        • 1 hour
        • Rechargeable
        • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
        Cleaning
        Washable
        Display
        • 2 level battery indicator
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Quick charge indication
        Shaving time
        Up to 50 minutes
        Jet Clean
        Includes Jet Clean unit

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Protection cap
      • Cleaning brush
      • Power cord
      • Soft travel pouch
      • Cleaning fluid
      • Jet Clean
      • Charging stand
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