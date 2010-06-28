Other items in the box
- Protection cap
- Cleaning brush
- Power cord
- Soft travel pouch
- Cleaning fluid
- Jet Clean
- Charging stand
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RQ1160/22
Soft touch, smooth skin
The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades.See all benefits
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Wet & dry electric shaver
Total
recurring payment
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.
An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour and you'll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Perfect your look with the SmartClick skin-friendly precision trimmer. It's ideal for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
The Jet Clean system keeps your shaver in perfect condition for a superior shave day after day. The blades and heads are thoroughly cleaned and lubricated. It also fully charges the shaver in only 1 hour. Includes 1 bottle of Jet Clean solution, for up to one month of cleaning. Jet clean solution is a water-based cleaning fluid that thoroughly cleans and also lubricates the shaving heads - making every shave feel like the first.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
The multi-level LED display shows when the battery is low, when you need a new head and when the travel lock is on. Travel lock prevents the product from turning on by accident. Press any button for 3 seconds to activate the travel lock, so the product doesn't get turned on accidentally. A red lock symbol shows when the travel lock is on.
The foldable charging stand is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces, so you can charge it wherever you want and easily take it with you when you travel.
Accessories
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Design
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Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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