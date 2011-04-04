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    • Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave

      jet Clean cleaning solution

      HQ200/50

      Keep a clean shave

      A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/50 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $16.95

      jet Clean cleaning solution

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      Keep a clean shave

      For maximum performance

      • Cleans and lubricates
      • Cool Breeze scent

      Ensures maximum shaving performance

      Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.

      For a thorough clean

      After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.

      Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

      Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Change the shaving cleaning liquid every month

      • Content

        Packaging
        1 bottle
        Capacity
        300 ml
        Content sufficient for
        Up to ~ 1 month of use
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