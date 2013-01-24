Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2yrs warranty

    • 30 day free returns

    • 2-7days delivery

    • Free Delivery on orders over $100

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige

    Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    HX9992/22
    Find support for this product
    • Exceptional care personalized to you Exceptional care personalized to you Exceptional care personalized to you
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

      HX9992/22
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all 9900 Prestige

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Sonicare 9900 Prestige

        Sonicare 9900 Prestige

        Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Exceptional care personalized to you

        with SenseIQ

        • Our most advanced toothbrush
        • SenseIQ senses, adapts, cares
        • All-in-One brush head
        • AI-powered Sonicare app
        SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares

        SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares

        As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.

        All-in-One brush head for complete care

        All-in-One brush head for complete care

        Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One brush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching brush heads. Did you know: brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.

        Personalized guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

        Personalized guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

        The Philips Sonicare app is powered by artificial intelligence and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Use it to brush with real-time guidance about pressure, motion, coverage, duration and frequency. View progress reports by day, week, month and year. Get personalized recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up-to-date in the app, even when you don’t brush with the app by your side.

        Senses your brushing style

        Senses your brushing style

        While you clean, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, cleaning motion and coverage – up to 100 times per second. The sensors also keep an eye on how long and how often you brush.

        Adapts to you in real time when you brush too hard

        Adapts to you in real time when you brush too hard

        Most of us apply too much pressure during brushing. That’s why our toothbrush automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. And with the free Philips Sonicare app, you can experience tailormade guidance and personalized recommendations to take your brushing to the next level.

        Cares intuitively for teeth and gums

        Cares intuitively for teeth and gums

        Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is designed around you. Its state-of-the-art technology is so in tune with you and effortless to use that you barely know it is there. Luckily, the results say it all.

        Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

        Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

        Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

        Real-time feedback on your brushing

        Real-time feedback on your brushing

        You might not notice when you brush too hard or start scrubbing, but your toothbrush will. The light ring on the end of your handle will gently remind you to ease off the pressure or scrubbing motion.

        Prestige travel case with USB for go-anywhere style

        Prestige travel case with USB for go-anywhere style

        The elegant and compact travel case can be slipped into any bag for carefree convenience while away from home. The durable case is wrapped in soft-touch vegan-friendly leather. And for extra ease, it includes an integrated USB-C port, and a USB charging cable, so you can easily recharge the toothbrush without removing it from the case.

        Easy charging with the minimalist stand and base

        Easy charging with the minimalist stand and base

        When it is time to charge the toothbrush, simply place it on the charging base. Perfect for admiring your toothbrush's crisp, modern design.

        Sleek and compact design

        Sleek and compact design

        The Sonicare 9900 Prestige experience is about big technology delivered with style and compactness. The toothbrush is 18 mm shorter than DiamondClean and features premium materials to make this luxurious device easy on the eye, and pleasant to the touch.

        Technical Specifications

        • SenseIQ technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          Position sensor
          • Tracks brushing coverage
          • for each brushing session
          Scrubbing sensor
          Guides to reduce scrubbing
          Adaptive intensity
          • Adjusts intensity level
          • when too much pressure applied
          3D mouth map
          Highlights missing areas
          Artificial Intelligence
          Detects and syncs brushing

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 Sonicare 9900 Prestige
          Brush heads
          • 1 A3 Premium All-in-One
          • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
          Prestige USB charging case
          1
          Charger base
          1
          USB cable
          1

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          Android OS 8.0 or above
          iOS compatibility
          iPhones on iOS 13.0 or above

        • Sonicare App with A.I.

          Real time guidance
          • Personalized recommendations
          • Day/month/year progress report
          Customizable modes
          • Clean
          • White+
          • Gum health
          • Deep Clean
          • Sensitive

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Midnight Blue

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 20x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Up to 15x healthier gums**
          Whitening benefits
          Up to 100% less stains***
          Pressure feedback
          • Ring lights up in purple
          • Vibrates handle to alert user
          Scrubbing feedback
          • Ring lights up in amber
          • Vibrates handle to alert user
          • Option to turn on/off in app
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          • Sleek and compact design
          • Seamless touch control
          Travel case
          • Elegant, compact charging case
          • Vegan-friendly leather
          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Reminder icon lights up
          • to always ensure best results
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon indicator

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          2+ weeks****

        • Power

          Power supply
          110-220V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • vs. a manual toothbrush
            • * vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
            • ** in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
            • *** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations