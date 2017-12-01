Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    1px

    Our best ever toothbrush,
    for complete oral care

    DiamondClean Smart video

    DiamondClean Smart

    Select from our 2 series

    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care


    DiamondClean Smart

    Select from our 2 series

    9700 Series
    Lunar Blue

    9500 Series
    White

      Feel confident,
      with 100% coverage.

      Diamondclean smart white

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $439.00
      checkmark
      Sensors and app help you perfect your technique, and get a complete clean.
      checkmark
      Premium brush heads give you exceptional oral health results.
      checkmark
      5 modes and 3 intensities let you focus on each aspect of your oral health.
      checkmark
      Smart brush heads automatically select optimal mode and intensity.

      The toothbrush
      for those who
      demand the best

      You'll not only get our best toothbrush, you'll also get our best performing brush heads that give you;
      Up to 10 times more plaque removal

      Up to 10 times more

      plaque removal*

      Up to 7 times healthier gums in just 2 weeks

      Up to 7 times healthier

      gums in just 2 weeks*

      Up to 100% more stain removal in just 3 days

      Up to 100% more stain

      removal in just 3 days**

      Long-lasting fresh breath
      Long-lasting fresh breath

      * than a manual toothbrush

      ** than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste

      What makes this the world's most intelligent  toothbrush?

       

      The DiamondClean Smart has some handy sidekicks—its connected app and smart sensor suite. They work together to give you confidence in your oral care.

      App Store
      Google Play
      DiamonClean Smart sensor suite
      Feature 1 - Real time feedback
      Our smart sensors take the guesswork out of brushing. Real-time feedback helps get your brushing technique to 100%.
      Feature 2 - Missed spots
      The location sensor tracks your coverage, so you can see exactly where you've brushed, and where you've missed. That way you can get 100% coverage, 100% of the time.
      Feature 3 - Set goals, coaching, track progress
      The app is your straight-talking oral health coach, helping you track and meet your oral-health goals. This way you can feel confident in your smile.

      Brush heads that push all the right buttons

       

      This toothbrush knows the optimal mode and intensity setting for each brush head.

       

      So if you click on Premium Gum Care, for example, it automatically selects the best settings to gently yet effectivly clean your gums.

      Premium accessories mean it's not just your smile that will look good 

      toothbrush glass holder
      Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder, and it instantly starts charging.
      Travel case
      Our deluxe travel case doubles as a charger.

      Still not convinced
      this is the one for you?

       

      We have a range of toothbrushes for a range of needs.

      See our range of electric toothbrushes
      See our range of electric toothrbrushes

      • Specifications

        Modes
        Modes
        Clean
        • For exceptional everyday clean
        White+
        • To remove surface stains
        Deep Clean+
        • For an invigorating deep clean
        Gum Health
        • Special attention to molars
        TongueCare+
        • For long lasting clean breath
        3 intensities
        • High
        • Medium
        • Low
        Items included
        Items included
        Handle
        • 1 DiamondClean Smart
        Brush heads
        • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
        • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
        • 1 W3 Premium White
        • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
        Glass charger
        • 1
        Travel case
        • USB charging travel case
        BrushSync Mode Pairing
        BrushSync Mode Pairing
        C3 Premium Plaque Control
        • Pairs with Clean mode
        G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
        • Pairs with Gum Health mode
        W3 Premium White brush head
        • Pairs with White+ mode
        TongueCare+ tongue brush
        • Pairs with TongueCare mode
        Connectivity
        Connectivity
        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        • Connected brushing app
        Compatibility
        Compatibility
        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • with iOS7 or higher
        Design and finishing
        Design and finishing
        Color
        • White
        Cleaning performance
        Cleaning performance
        Speed
        • Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        • Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        • Maintains gum health
        Whitening benefits
        • Up to 100% less stains*****
        Pressure feedback
        • Ring lights up in purple
        • Vibrates handle to alert user
        TouchUp
        • Ensures 100% coverage
        Timer
        • BrushPacer and SmarTimer
        Smart sensor technology
        Smart sensor technology
        Pressure sensor
        • Alerts when brushing too hard
        Location sensor
        • Tracks & improves coverage
        Scrubbing sensor
        • Guides to reduce scrubbing
        3D mouth map
        • Highlights trouble areas
        TouchUp
        • To address missed spots
        Position sensor
        • Guides to areas you missed
        Ease of use
        Ease of use
        Handle compatibility
        • Easy click-on brush heads
        Brush head recognition
        • Syncs with optimal mode
        Replacement reminder
        • To always ensure best results
        • reminder icon lights up
        Battery indicator
        • Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        • Illuminated display
        Technical specifications
        Technical specifications
        Battery
        • Rechargeable
        Battery type
        • Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        • 14 days******
        Power
        Power
        Voltage
        • 110-220 V
        Service
        Service
        Warranty
        • 2-year limited warranty

      Manuals & Documentation

      Frequently Asked Questions

      Troubleshooting

      Device (3)
      Noise (1)
      Vibration (2)
      Apps (1)
      Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
      Back to other questions
      Back to other questions

      We love to help you in person

      Register your product

      Find service center

      Search