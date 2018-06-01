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    • Healthy gums for a healthy smile Healthy gums for a healthy smile Healthy gums for a healthy smile

      Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care 2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9052/67

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Healthy gums for a healthy smile

      Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line.

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      Suggested retail price: $46.95

      Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care 2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      G3 Premium Gum Care

      2 x Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      Healthy gums for a healthy smile

      Up to 7x healthy gums in just 2 weeks*

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Up to 7x healthy gums in just 2 weeks***

      Up to 7x healthy gums in just 2 weeks***

      With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care’s flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head’s curved design, you can be sure of maximized bristle contact.

      Up to 2x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      Up to 2x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Gum Care adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 2x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas.

      Up to 10x more plaque removal***

      Up to 10x more plaque removal***

      Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush***. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however you brush, you get an exceptional clean you can see and feel.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your Premium Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Elite+. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

      You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Clean brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Soft
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard
        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 G3 Premium Gum Care

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Up to 7x healthier gums*
        Plaque removal
        Removes 10x more plaque*****

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      • *in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
      • *than a DiamondClean brush head
      • **in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
      • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
      • ****than a manual toothbrush

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