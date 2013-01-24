Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Daily Collection

    Food processor

    HR7628/00
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    3 Awards
    • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Food processor

      HR7628/00
      Find support for this product

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1L bowl and 1.75 L blender and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $129.00
      Find similar products

      Daily Collection Food processor

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1L bowl and 1.75 L blender and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all food-processor

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Food processor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

        Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and more

        • 650 W
        • Compact 2 in 1 setup
        • 2.1 L bowl
        • Accessories for + 25 functions
        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

        No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

        No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

        Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.

        40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

        40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

        The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube which is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving precutting time of fruits and vegetables

        650 Watt motor for powerful processing

        650 Watt motor for powerful processing

        This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        All accessory parts of your Philips food processor can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

        Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

        Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

        The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!

        High performance stainless steel disc inserts

        High performance stainless steel disc inserts

        Simply select the right stainless steel disc insert to prepare your favorite ingredient and click it onto the disc holder. Performance has been tested extensively to provide the best slicing and shredding results.

        Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

        Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

        The sharp and strong stainless steel S blade chops vegetables such as onions in no time. It can also be used for other ingredients such as nuts, meats or even to make doughs for pie crusts

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Kneading tool
          Yes
          Emulsifying disk
          Yes
          Disc insert: granulating
          Yes
          Disc insert: shredding(coarse)
          Yes
          Disc insert: slicing(coarse)
          Yes
          Stainless steel S-blade
          Yes
          Blender Jar
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Housing
          ABS
          Speed knob
          ABS
          Pusher
          SAN
          Disc inserts, chopping knife
          Stainless steel
          Bowl including lid
          SAN
          Kneading tool
          PP
          Blender Jar
          SAN
          Blender Lid
          PP
          Knife holder
          PP

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          2 + pulse
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Blender jar size
          1.75L
          Blender jar working capacity
          1.0L
          Bowl capacity
          2.1  L
          Bowl max working capacity
          1.5L (dry/liquid)
          Bowl max working capacity.
          500g (Flour)
          Product size (LxWxH)
          244x244x377 mm
          RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(max)
          Up to 21000 rpm
          RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(min)
          Up to 16500 rpm
          RPM-Bowl(max)
          Up to 1900 rpm
          RPM-Bowl(min)
          Up to 1500 rpm

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          650  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Safety
          Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order