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2 year warranty
30-day return
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Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Food processor
Discontinued
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HR7628/00
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7628/00 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Food processor - English (US)
All (7)
What is the strange plastic disc with waves on it used for?
I have a plastic part included that looks like the metal knife - what is it intended for?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How can I attach the bowl?
Why does the lid not lock into position?
Both the blender jar and the food processing bowl are attached, but only the blender works.
When I am cleaning the blender with pulse/quick clean water splashes out. What can I do about it?
The kneading accessory and/ or the blade unit does not turn. What can I do about it?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Contacting Philips
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