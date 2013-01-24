Home
    Jamie Oliver HomeCooker

    HR1050/90
    Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days
      Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days

      The Jamie Oliver HomeCooker will give you an extra pair of hands in the kitchen. Easily create your homemade meals from scratch and have one thing less to focus on. It cuts, cooks and stirs for you, so you can enjoy other things you like.

        Meals from scratch, even on your busiest days

        It cuts, cooks and stirs for you

        • 1500 W
        • Stirrer, Trays
        • Cutting tower
        Unique combination for perfect end result

        Unique combination for perfect end result

        The unique combination of automatic stirring, perfect temperature and the QuickSet timer gives you all you need for cooking meals from scratch, even on your busiest day.

        AutoStir technology

        AutoStir technology

        Gentle, constant stirring thanks to AutoStir technology not only ensures that your ingredients brown evenly - the flavor of your ingredients also gets released making your dishes tasty.

        Always the exact temperature you need

        Always the exact temperature you need

        The appliance is perfect for a wide variety of dishes, from breakfast to dinner. You can melt, simmer, boil, steam and fry. So you can prepare delicious slow cooked dishes like stews, nice meat curries and your own fresh and healthy pasta sauce your children will love. Also homemade soup, fried potatoes or a perfectly cooked risotto and paella are easy to prepare. You can select the exact temperature thanks to the Perfect Temp technology (between 40-250 C), set the timer on the control panel and turn on the stirring attachment and the HomeCooker will do all the hard work for you.

        Timer up to 99 minutes, with ready signal

        Timer up to 99 minutes, with ready signal

        With the QuickSet timer you can set the exact time easily. The timer can count down and can count up in seconds, up to 99 minutes. When the time is done, the HomeCooker will give you several times a beep signal.

        Pasta insert, steaming basket and tray for different recipes

        Pasta insert, steaming basket and tray for different recipes

        Together with the HomeCooker you will get the extra accessories; pasta insert, steaming basket and tray. These accessories will give you even more variety in your cooking so you can make a lot of different recipes.

        Jamie Oliver recipebook full of variety and inspiration

        Jamie Oliver recipebook full of variety and inspiration

        Jamie Oliver wrote delicious recipes especially for the HomeCooker recipebook, which is full of variety and inspiration. Try out these tasty and delicious recipes yourself! Find even more Jamie Oliver HomeCooker recipes online via www.philips.com/homecooker.

        Automatic shut down

        Automatic shut down

        When the time you set is done, the HomeCooker will automatically shut down. The temperature will go down and helps to prevent your food from burning and overcooking.

        Cutting and slicing directly into the pan

        Cutting and slicing directly into the pan

        With the Cutting tower you can cut and slice directly in the pan. It comes with 5 different cutting blades that enable 2 sizes of slicing (thick and thin), 2 sizes of shredding (medium and coarse) and cutting julienne. Also can be used as a stand alone saladmaker.

        2 cutting and slicing speeds

        2 cutting and slicing speeds

        You can choose which speed you need for your cutting, depending on the dish or recipe you are making. For cutting julienne use speed 1 and for slicing and grating use speed 1 for soft ingredients like mushrooms and speed 2 for hard ingredients like carrots and salami.

        Dishwasher safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher safe parts for easy cleaning

        To optimize the time spent in your kitchen, you can safely put the pan, lid, stirrer and steaming tier in your dishwasher.

        5 different discs that slice, shred and cut julienne

        The Cutting tower comes with 5 different cutting discs that enable 2 sizes of slicing (thick and thin), 2 sizes of shredding (medium and coarse) and cutting julienne.

        XL feeding tube for all your ingredients

        The XL feeding tube (76 x 50 mm) allows you to use all kinds of ingredients, without cutting it in small pieces before putting it in the feeding tube.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Cutting tower
          Yes
          Steaming basket
          Yes
          Steaming tray
          Yes
          Pasta insert
          Yes
          5 cutting and slicing discs
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          Materials
          Stainless steel, plastic
          Color
          Black

        • General specifications

          Hot plate indicator light
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          99 minute timer
          Yes
          40-250 degrees temperature
          Yes
          Stirrer on/off switch
          Yes
          Ready signal
          Yes
          On/off switch
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Lid with steaming hole
          Yes
          Removable heat protection ring
          Yes

        • Cutting tower

          5 cutting and slicing discs
          Yes
          2 speeds
          Yes
          XL feeding tube
          76 x 50 mm
          Safety lock
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Easy handle
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1500 W + 200 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V AC
          Frequency
          50 / 60 Hz
          Heating capacity
          3 L
          Cord length Cutting tower
          1.2 m
          Cord length HomeCooker
          1.0 m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight appliances
          ~7200 g
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          • 324 x 345 x 359
          • 192 x 240 x 408
          Box dimensions (W x H x D)
          657 x 260 x 397

