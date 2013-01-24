Always the exact temperature you need

The appliance is perfect for a wide variety of dishes, from breakfast to dinner. You can melt, simmer, boil, steam and fry. So you can prepare delicious slow cooked dishes like stews, nice meat curries and your own fresh and healthy pasta sauce your children will love. Also homemade soup, fried potatoes or a perfectly cooked risotto and paella are easy to prepare. You can select the exact temperature thanks to the Perfect Temp technology (between 40-250 C), set the timer on the control panel and turn on the stirring attachment and the HomeCooker will do all the hard work for you.