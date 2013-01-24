Smart humidification. All night long.

DreamStation Go features water-saving technology designed to give you a full night of heated humidification⁴ by actively monitoring ambient conditions and therapy settings and automatically adjusting moisture delivery when humidifier target time is enabled. Also, In the event you underfill or forget to fill the humidifier, our heater plate shutdown feature will take over to prevent dry, uncomfortable air from being delivered to you for the remainder of the night.