Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Take charge with ease and confidence
With easy-to-navigate menus, a sleek, compact design and quiet operation, DreamStation makes it simple to start, customise and continue your obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) therapy. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Take charge with ease and confidence
With easy-to-navigate menus, a sleek, compact design and quiet operation, DreamStation makes it simple to start, customise and continue your obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) therapy. See all benefits
Take charge with ease and confidence
With easy-to-navigate menus, a sleek, compact design and quiet operation, DreamStation makes it simple to start, customise and continue your obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) therapy. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Take charge with ease and confidence
With easy-to-navigate menus, a sleek, compact design and quiet operation, DreamStation makes it simple to start, customise and continue your obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) therapy. See all benefits
Auto CPAP
Philips shop price
Total:
DreamStation offers a sleek, low-profile design. Its vibrant color screen displays daily progress and features easy-to-use menus.
DreamStation's top-mounted humidifier hose swivel and front-facing display make it easy for you to operate while lying down or sitting up in bed. And, it's small and light, making it easy to pack for travel.
Each morning you are greeted with Daily Progress Feedback - a summary of how far you’ve come to motivate you to stick to your therapy. The intuitive, color display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of good nihts with more than four hours of use.
Built-in Bluetooh makes connectivity to the DreamMapper self-mangement tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep you motivated and engaged.
Compatibility
Product details
Performance data
Operating specifications