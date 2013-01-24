Home
      Take charge with ease and confidence

      With easy-to-navigate menus, a sleek, compact design and quiet operation, DreamStation makes it simple to start, customise and continue your obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) therapy. See all benefits

      With easy-to-navigate menus, a sleek, compact design and quiet operation, DreamStation makes it simple to start, customise and continue your obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) therapy. See all benefits

        Take charge with ease and confidence

        • Colorful, easy-to-use display
        • Display and track nightly use
        • Designed to reduce noise
        • Bluetooth enabled connectivity
        Performance and appeal

        Performance and appeal

        DreamStation offers a sleek, low-profile design. Its vibrant color screen displays daily progress and features easy-to-use menus.

        Small and lightweight

        Small and lightweight

        DreamStation's top-mounted humidifier hose swivel and front-facing display make it easy for you to operate while lying down or sitting up in bed. And, it's small and light, making it easy to pack for travel.

        Make progress every day

        Make progress every day

        Each morning you are greeted with Daily Progress Feedback - a summary of how far you’ve come to motivate you to stick to your therapy. The intuitive, color display shows a simple trend of their nightly hours of use, followed by a summary of the last 30 days of good nihts with more than four hours of use.

        Support for the long term

        Support for the long term

        Built-in Bluetooh makes connectivity to the DreamMapper self-mangement tool easy. DreamMapper provides goal-setting tools, helpful videos and ongoing feedback to keep you motivated and engaged.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          For use with
          DreamMapper

        • Product details

          Bluetooth
          Built-in

        • Performance data

          Flex mode
          C-Flex
          Ramp time
          0-45 min (5-min increments)
          Starting ramp pressure
          SmartRamp

        • Operating specifications

          Altitude compensation
          Automatic
          Operating pressure
          4 to 20 cmH2O

