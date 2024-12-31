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All series

  • Humidifier, Climate Care, wick, humidification, Climate Care, Frog 2000 series, FY2401
  • Humidifier, Climate Care, wick, humidification, Climate Care, Frog 2000 series, FY2401
  • Humidifier, Climate Care, wick, humidification, Climate Care, Frog 2000 series, FY2401
  • Humidifier, Climate Care, wick, humidification, Climate Care, Frog 2000 series, FY2401
  • Humidifier, Climate Care, wick, humidification, Climate Care, Frog 2000 series, FY2401
  • Humidifier, Climate Care, wick, humidification, Climate Care, Frog 2000 series, FY2401
  • Humidifier, Climate Care, wick, humidification, Climate Care, Frog 2000 series, FY2401
  • Humidifier, Climate Care, wick, humidification, Climate Care, Frog 2000 series, FY2401

Discontinued

Humidifier 2000 SeriesHumidification filter

FY2401/30

Original humidification filter for 2000 Series

The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your appliance, ensuring consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to release invisible mist, humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria spread (1)

See all benefits

NanoCloud Technology with hygienic humidification

Original humidification filter for 2000 Series

  • Compatible with 2000 Series

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of 6 months

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with Philips humidifiers 2000 Series

Compatible with Philips humidifiers 2000 Series

Replacement filters for Philips 2000 Series humidifier: HU4801, HU4802, HU4803, HU4810, HU4811, HU4813, HU4814. You can find your humidifier model on the bottom of the device.

Long life filters up to 6 months

Long life filters up to 6 months

The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 6 months (1), reducing hassle and costs

Original Philips filter for best performance

Original Philips filter for best performance

The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

  2. (2) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidification modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, tested by an independent laboratory