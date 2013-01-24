Home
    Humidification filter

    FY2401/30
    • Healthy air, always Healthy air, always Healthy air, always
      Humidification filter

      FY2401/30
      Healthy air, always

      The Philips humidifier wick filter provides sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency

        Healthy air, always

        NanoCloud technology with hygienic humidification

        *Upgraded wick doubles the lifetime

        The upgraded wick has 6 months lifetime, which has doubled the lifetime of previous generation wick.

        Sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency

        This 30mm thick wick is made of PET material, with 12 layer honeycomb structure 15662 square centimeter unfolded surface space providing sufficient water absorption and evaporation efficiency.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Dark grey

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          0.1  kg
          Dimension of product (LxWxH)
          502 x 130 x 30

        • Country of origin

          Country of origin
          China

            • The Lifetime is based on the comparison test with the old wick (Philips HU4102) under the same test condition. The upgraded wick provide double life time of old wick.

