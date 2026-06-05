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Humidifier 2000 Series Humidification filter

Discontinued

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Humidifier 2000 SeriesHumidification filter

FY2401/30

Humidifier 2000 Series Humidification filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your appliance, ensuring consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to release invisible mist, humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria spread (1)

  • PDF file
  • 5 June 2026

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