    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWD14/98
    Overall rating / 5
    • DVD and MP3-CD Playback DVD and MP3-CD Playback DVD and MP3-CD Playback
      -{discount-value}

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      FWD14/98
      Overall rating / 5

      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO. See all benefits

      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      DVD and MP3-CD Playback

      Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO. See all benefits

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        Total:

        DVD and MP3-CD Playback

        with USB Direct

        • DVD
        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        800W PMPO/40W RMS total power

        This system has 800W PMPO / 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 20 W RMS, 800 W PMPO
          Sound enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          • Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Number of speaker boxes
          2
          Speaker drivers
          4" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Video Playback

          DVD region code
          3
          Playback media
          • DVD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • picture CD
          • DVD+RW
          Disc playback modes
          • disc menu
          • fast forward
          • fast backward
          • slow forward
          • slow backward
          • A-B Repeat
          • angle
          • Zoom
          • resume playback from stop
          • PBC
          USB Direct Playback
          JPEG

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • repeat/one/all/program
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Cassette deck technology
          mechanical
          Number of decks
          1
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • electronic speed control
          • semi-auto stop
          USB Direct playback modes
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Audio recording

          Recording media
          tape
          Tape recording enhancement
          • automatic recording level
          • CD synchro start recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          • 2xRCA (Audio)
          • component video out
          • composite video (CVBS) out
          • digital output (cinch)
          • microphone socket
          Aux in
          2xRCA (Audio)
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in
          USB
          USB host

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LCD display
          Number of discs
          1
          Loader type
          motorised
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          On-Screen display languages
          English

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • composite video cable (Y)
          • MP3 Link cable
          • power cord
          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          User Manual
          English
          Warranty
          World Wide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          7  kg
          Main speaker width
          194  mm
          Main speaker height
          287  mm
          Main speaker depth
          213  mm
          Main unit depth
          320  mm
          Packaging width
          479  mm
          Main unit height
          77  mm
          Packaging height
          375  mm
          Main unit width
          415  mm
          Packaging depth
          372  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        • Digital photo playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

