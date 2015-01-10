2 year warranty
Discontinued
2000W
HomeCare
The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design makes it also exceptionally quiet.
Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.
This special outlet filter captures 99.5% of the dust before the air is blown back into your room, ensuring a clean, dust-free, environment.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lilley
10/01/2015
New Zealand
This product has exceptionally great features.
I have owned my marathon vacuum for approximately 8 years and would highly recommend it to anyone who appreciates excellent suction that only falters when the bag is full or the filter needs cleaning. It has a 7m retractable cord to enable extensive vacuuming capacity from one central plug point with a 14m radius. A filter that has never needed replacing. Extendable pipe ideal for vacuuming the house or car and suitable for children or adults to use reducing the risk of sore backs. It also has a quiet motor enabling use at night when the children are asleep. Unfortunately my trusty faithful and hardworking vacuum died a few days ago, for some unknown reason it will not start, leaving me torn between having it repaired or replaced. One thing I do know though is that I miss using it and am lost without it. Thank you Philips for manufacturing such a great product. Previous to this my vacuums would last 2 or 3 years if I was lucky.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Marathon FC9202/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Marathon FC9202/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Reuben
02/11/2014
New Zealand
Great suction, but head is not durable
Great product with excellent suction and bagless capability. After a few years regular use unfortunately the head is prone to cracking around where it joins the metal tube and/or this piece of plastic detaches from the head. The extension capability on the metal tube also tends to jam after a few years. These problems have occurred to both me and another family member who between us have owned three of these vacuum cleaners, and most problems have occurred on all three so it is a design flaw rather than bad luck.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Marathon FC9202/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Marathon FC9202/01 Bagless vacuum cleaner