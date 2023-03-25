Search terms

      Bagged vacuum cleaners

      Bag vacuum cleaner

      Full performance.

      For a deep clean

      • AirflowMax for stronger suction power
      • Allergy-friendly superior air filtration
      • Hygienic dust disposal

      Bagless vacuum cleaners

      Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Full performance.

      Easy dust disposal.

      • PowerCyclone for highly efficient air-dust separation and cleaning results 
      • Easy and clean to empty with NanoClean technology

      Wet hardfloor cleaners

      Wet vacum cleaner

      Vacuums, mops and dries

      • Three cleaning actions in one
      • Designed for all hard floors  
      • Removes dust, stains, liquid dirt, allergens, and animal smell

      Steam cleaners

      Steam cleaner

      Full performance.

      The power of steam

      • Uses steam to deep clean
      • No need to add detergents
      • Designed for all hard floors

      Bags, Filters & nozzles

      Vacuum cleaner accessories

      Original Philips accessories

      • Vacuum cleaner bags and filters
      • Original replacement parts
      • Designed for maximum performance

      Find parts and accessories for your specific vacuum cleaner

      To find vacuum bags, air filters, nozzles and spare parts for your Philips vacuum cleaner, please enter the model number:

        Where can I find my model number?

        Finding your model number

        Each product has a unique model number.A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

        There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

        Look on the box

        Look inside the product

        Look on the product

        Look on the manual

