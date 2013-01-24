Home
    FC8738/01
      Take the effort out of cleaning

      The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort.

        Take the effort out of cleaning

        Extra long cord, no bag required

        • 1800W
        • Animal
        1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        Philips vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.

        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

        This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

        Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

        Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

        The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find back accidentally sucked up valuables.

        Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

        Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

        The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard-floors.

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Oxford blue

        • Filtration

          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
          Filter type
          Gore-Tex HEPA 10
          Dust capacity
          2  L

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Additional nozzle
          Turbo brush
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          36  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1600  W
          Input power (max)
          1800  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          79  dB
          Suction power (max)
          300  W
          Vacuum (max)
          29  kPa

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          10  m
          Cord length
          8  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          6  kg

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

