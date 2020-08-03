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    • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day Enjoy hygienic shaving every day Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
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      Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

      CC12/51

      Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

      Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

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      Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

      10 times more effective than cleaning with water*

      • 2-pack
      • Up to 6 mos hygienic shaving
      • Quick Clean Pod compatible
      Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter

      Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter

      Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone* and prevent 99.9%** of bacteria growth.

      Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

      Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

      The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.

      Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

      Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

      The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.

      Completely alcohol-free

      Completely alcohol-free

      Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.

      A cartridge is effective for up to three months

      A cartridge is effective for up to three months

      Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That’s an entire season’s-worth of clean, hygienic shaving.

      Ensures a hygienic shave for up to 6 months

      Ensures a hygienic shave for up to 6 months

      Enjoy up to 6 months of fresh shaving with this cartridge 2-pack.

      Quick Clean Pod compatibility

      Quick Clean Pod compatibility

      The cartridge is compatible with the Philips Quick Clean Pod.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Cartridge
        2 pcs

      • Technical specifications

        Fits
        QCP10/01

      • Capacity

        Cartridge
        2x 5.41 fl oz / 2x 160 ml

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      • comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
      • *Test results based on a third-party testing agency, under the laboratory conditions, after 1 minute usage, the cartridge can effectively prevent the growth of Staphylococcus Aureus and Candida Albicans. The prevention effectiveness for Staphylococcus aureus is 99.9%

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