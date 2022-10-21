Search terms

      Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

      Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.​ See all benefits

        Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

        Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

        Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

        • Skin-level closeness
        • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
        • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
        • Ultraflex Suspension System
        • 7 years motor&battery lifetime
        Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

        Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

        Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

        Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades cutting in all directions. With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level.

        Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

        Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

        Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

        50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

        50% smoother* gliding with Hydro SkinGlide Coating

        Our best protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 500.000 microtech beads with hydrophilic properties per square centimeter, creating smoother gliding on skin by 50%* for maximum skin comfort.

        Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

        Built to last: 7 year motor and battery lifetime

        Our shaver motor and battery are engineered for durability with 7 years motor & battery lifetime, having long lasting power for a powerful shave. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

        Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

        Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

        The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

        Ultimate speed and efficiency with Top-Spin Digital Motor​

        Maximum high-speed rotations for maximum efficiency. Our most advanced Top Spin Digital Motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.

        Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

        Customize your shave with Personal Comfort Settings

        Adjust the speed of your shaver to low, medium or high speed with the Personal Comfort Settings. Personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with Quick Cleaning Pod

        Deep cleaning in just 1 minute with Quick Cleaning Pod

        Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

        Convenient wireless charging

        Convenient wireless charging

        Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Change your look with the click-on beard styler. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble to a neatly-trimmed short beard. The beard stylers rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

        Made with care for you and the planet

        Made with care for you and the planet

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. All our 9000 Prestige shavers are made with high-quality, long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

        Click-on nose trimmer for nose & ear hair

        Click-on nose trimmer for nose & ear hair

        Removes nose and ear hair. Both the ProtecTrim technology and the specially-designed angle of the trimmer ensure an easy and comfortable trim.

        Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

        Digital display with intuitive icons for convenience & ease

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

        Fully charge your shaver in three hours with Qi charging pad

        Use the Qi charging pad to charge the shaver in three hours. The powerful, lithium-ion battery keeps the shaver going just as strong, for years.

        Protects your shaver and accessories

        Protects your shaver and accessories

        The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium travel case to store all your accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

        60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

        This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Premium pouch
          SmartClick
          • Nose trimmer
          • Beard styler
          Quick Clean Pod
          • Yes
          • 1 cartridge included

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • Qi-charging pad
          • 3 hours full charge
          • 18 min quick charge
          Battery Type
          Li-ion

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Finishing
          Timeless elegance
          Color
          Champagne gold

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
          2-year warranty
          Yes

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
          • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
          Contour following
          Ultraflex Suspension system
          SkinIQ technology
          • Top-spin digital motor
          • Power Adapt sensor
          • Personal Comfort settings

        • Ease of use

          Display
          % Battery Level Indicator
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          • Cable-free Quick Clean Pod
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable

        • Durability

          Motor & Battery lifetime
          7 years

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

