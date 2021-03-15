Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
S7783/50
Close shave, advanced skin protection
The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wet & Dry electric shaver
Total
recurring payment
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2.000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimize irritation.
Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.
An electric shaver motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.
Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalize your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.
The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.
This new shape precision shaver is enhanced with hair guiding channels for optimal cutting and skin comfort.
10x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.
A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. With shaving blades produced using 100% renewable electricity and packaging made with recyclable materials, all shavers come with an Eco passport.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Fully charge your Philips shaver in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
SmartClick attachment
Accessories
Software
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.